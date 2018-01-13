FOOTBALL: ‘We need to look after ourselves and we’ve done that again’

Have your say

Michael Goode won’t talk about the title race – but Deeping Rangers look ready to make a challenge.

The Clarets took their points total past the half-century mark by moving into third place thanks to Saturday’s home win over Kirby Muxloe.

Last season’s runners-up have three games in hand over league leaders Newport Pagnell Town to close the eight-point gap.

Goode said: “We need to look after ourselves and we’ve done that again.

“We know there are other results going on and a lot of big games to come.

“Although we haven’t been brilliant, we’ve put together a run of results.

“It’s very pleasing to get three big points.

“At 1-0, we were not worried about losing and at 2-0, it was game over.

“In the first half, we were probably lucky to stay at 0-0 because they had three good chances.

“We didn’t play particularly well and Richard Stainsby made fabulous saves.

“We only managed a couple of good passages in midfield, nothing in the final third. So we needed to get further up the pitch.

“In the second half, we did everything right. We tightened up at the back, our passing was crisper and sharper while we also ran more.

“I told them at half-time to unconditionally work harder.

“We got in front from a good header by Jason Kilbride who has been on a run of form with goals and assists.

“The second goal was a good finish by Scott Coupland and then Henry Dunn made it 3-0.

“We’ve been urging him to shoot more often from outside the 18-yard box if he doesn’t have a simple pass. That’s the third time this season he has scored a long-range goal like that.”

Deeping are back home on Saturday against Rothwell Corinthians who beat them at the end of November.

Dan Flack and Dan Schiavi should be back in the squad while Jonny Clay is closer to fitness following a head injury.

Goode added: “We owe them a result but the good news is we are getting everybody back into the squad soon.

“If we can make it five games unbeaten going to Leicester Nirvana at the end of the month, we can start going forward again.”