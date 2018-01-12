FOOTBALL: ‘We need to be consistent’ says Pinchbeck United boss

Pinchbeck United player-manager Ian Dunn is on a revenge mission at Olney Town on Saturday.

Dunn’s side won five matches in December, drawing once, which stretched the Knights’ lead to seven points ahead of Raunds Town with a game in hand.

Dunn, who was named December’s manager of the month, wants his side to make amends for the 3-2 defeat to Olney at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field at the end of September.

He said: “Our team is much stronger and certainly very different to the last time we played against them.

“We have evolved since September and we are on a very good run which we are looking to maintain.”

Pinchbeck’s fixture away to Lutterworth Town was postponed last week, meaning Dunn, along with assistant Allan Ross, had a chance to watch Saturday’s hosts.

Dunn said: “We went to watch their game against Stewarts & Lloyds, a match that they comfortably won.

“We know what to expect – they’re good going forward.

“We have to stifle their main threat Drew Mitten. He is their top goalscorer this season, and he is good at finding space in and around their strikers.”

Olney currently sit in eighth place, below the chasing pack looking to close the gap behind Pinchbeck.

They do have some very good players, but at the same time they are vulnerable. Allan Ross

Elsewhere on Saturday, second-placed Raunds host third-placed Potton United.

Dunn said: “In order to catch us, one of the teams below us needs to go on a really good run.”

Assistant manager Ross echoed Dunn’s assessment of Olney.

He said: “They do have some very good players, but at the same time they are vulnerable.

“The other teams in the league are now under pressure to get results, we have built a cushion at the top.”

Pinchbeck travel to Olney with no new fitness concerns, as they look to continue their 13-game unbeaten run.