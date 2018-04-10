FOOTBALL: We’ll meet again!

Spalding United face another tough test tonight ahead of four successive away games.

The Tulips take on Frickley Athletic at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in search of a first home win of 2018.

They meet again just four weeks after the fixture was abandoned due to fears over Jonny Lockie’s neck and spinal injury with only nine minutes left as Frickley led 2-0.

The west Yorkshire side return this evening with the highest goals per game ratio in the top four levels of non-League football – scoring 96 times in the Evo-Stik South and 118 in all competitions.

They are fourth in the table following a 6-0 win at Belper Town while Spalding had a goalless draw with play-off contenders Stamford at the weekend.

The Tulips head to Gresley on Thursday night, followed by away games with Bedworth United, Peterborough Sports and Carlton Town.

It’s a big test but we played well on Saturday so we feel confident of holding our own against anyone. Chris Rawlinson

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “The circumstances around tonight’s game are different to normal having played them recently.

“It’s a big test but we played well on Saturday so we feel confident of holding our own against anyone.

“I will have to pick and choose players to make sure they are fresh for these next few games.

“There will be plenty of rotation in the squad but it’s important to get a positive performance at home before looking at four away games in seven days.

“We are safe barring an absolute disaster but we still want to finish as high as we can – hopefully in the top half of the final league table.

“Our squad will be strong enough with a few under-21 players helping out. But we’ll need to change it around.

“This is a tough game as I’m sure Frickley will be backing themselves to beat us having gone 2-0 up previously.

“It was unfortunate that the game was abandoned so I feel for their management and players.

“The injury could have been more serious but the rules are clear that the game must be played again in full.”

Jack Fixter missed out due to illness on Saturday while George Couzens returns to the Tulips’ squad after playing for Sleaford Town at the weekend.