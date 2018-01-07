FOOTBALL: ‘We just needed three points and the performance wasn’t important’

Boss Michael Goode insists Deeping Rangers can’t consider being part of the title race until they regain top form.

The Clarets climbed into fifth place with a 4-2 victory at 10-man Wellingborough Town.

It was Deeping’s first league win on a Saturday for just over two months since they came from behind at Harborough Town with two late goals.

Goode reflected: “We just needed three points and the performance wasn’t important.

“We knew it would be tough on a sticky pitch where they could punish us for any errors at the back.

“Richard Stainsby punched the ball into his own net and we have previously struggled to come back from 1-0 down away from home.

“We got in front, probably created more chances and felt we could break them down in the second half.

“But then Stainsby’s error of judgement made it 2-2 and we could see the confidence drain away.

“We needed a spark and we got that from the sending-off – unlike in the games against Holbeach United and Leicester Nirvana when they went down to 10 men but we couldn’t beat them.

“Stainsby made a couple of good saves, Charlie Coulson had opportunities and Scott Coupland scored twice to grind out a win.

“We are expected to win but we don’t often get games like that where we can celebrate together at the end.

“We haven’t done ourselves justice in some games as we’ve looked a little bit off the pace.

“We’ve got to pick up more wins and see where they take us.

“At the moment, we’re not even talking about the title. We just need to concentrate on ourselves as Newport Pagnell Town, Holbeach and Wisbech Town are above us.

“We’ve only got seven more away games – including derbies at Peterborough Northern Star and Sleaford Town.

“We need to get on the front foot at home, starting against Kirby Muxloe next weekend.”

Central defender Jonny Clay should be back in the squad on Saturday after being taken to hospital with a head injury in the defeat at Holbeach before Christmas. He will resume training this week.

Chris Hollist is expected to keep his place alongside Luke Hunnings in the back four.

Attacking midfielder Dan Schiavi is unavailable again, having missed the victory at Wellingborough.