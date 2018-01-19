FOOTBALL: ‘We have to carry on doing the hard work and get the basics right’

Pinchbeck United are confident for the challenge ahead against Thrapston Town.

Player-manager Ian Dunn called for his players to continue their four-game winning streak on the back of Nick Bishop’s late, late winner against Olney Town on Saturday.

It will be a tough game, we can see that they are tight at the back just by looking at the league table. Ian Dunn

Liam Ogden and top scorer Ollie Maltby were also on the scoresheet as the table-topping Knights stole a 3-2 win in the ninth minute of stoppage-time after going 1-0 down before the break.

Dunn said: “Credit to the lads against Olney, they kept going and we deservedly won.

“We have to carry on doing the hard work and get the basics right. If we do that, we should be okay.

“If we attack at speed and continue to be tight at the back, we always have a chance.”

Dunn, along with his assistant Allan Ross, throughout the season has scouted the opposition – but the Knights have not faced Thrapston yet this season, and the management team have not watched them.

Dunn said: “They are the only team that we have not seen this season.

“But we know it will be a challenge.

“It will be a tough game, we can see that they are tight at the back just by looking at the league table.

“I imagine they try to play good football which means that we have to do the hard work and continue what we have been doing so well recently.”

Thrapston will arrive at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field enduring a poor run of form – the visitors have won just one of their last seven league games.

Pinchbeck, however, are flying high and have a seven-point lead over Raunds Town going into Saturday’s game.

The Knights’ closest challengers face a difficult trip to fifth-placed Blackstones.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Dunn will be presented with the December manager-of-the-month award after guiding his side to four wins and one draw in five games.