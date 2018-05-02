FOOTBALL: ‘We don’t care who you are – we won’t be beaten!’

Have your say

Player-manager Ian Dunn was full of praise for ‘desire and passion’ which inspired a thrilling finish to Pinchbeck United’s campaign.

Two late goals preserved the unbeaten record dating back to early October.

The Knights came from 3-1 down to earn a point in the final game of the term.

Dunn said: “The most important thing was staying unbeaten because we didn’t want to finish on a low.

“It was set up nicely for a great finish in front of a decent crowd.

“The equaliser sums up why we won the league.

Nick Bishop lifts the trophy

“We conceded two soft goals and a penalty which was the strangest decision I’ve seen.

“But sometimes you have to find a way back into the game. We got a penalty and a free-kick but set-pieces have earned us a lot of points all season.

“We kept going to the end and we’ve scored quite a few important late goals like away to Olney Town and Bourne Town.

“Even though the title was won and the game didn’t really matter, we were so proud of that unbeaten run.

“We weren’t good enough in the first half but then we showed desire and passion. We don’t care who you are – we won’t be beaten!

“In the first 10 games of the season, we worked out what we needed to do.

“We adapted quickly and learned how to beat teams. We found a way to win, even when we had bad decisions or mistakes.

“We worked harder and we wanted it more than anyone else.”

Assistant manager Allan Ross added: “We always had an ethos of being the underdogs where teams playing against us thought they were better than us.

“We went into games with a mentality where we had to work harder.

“We only lost twice in 38 games – that’s an absolutely outstanding achievement.

“We are a tight-knit group and, as a club, we thank all the players who stayed loyal and kept the faith.

“We know we weren’t the most-liked team. But that was because we kept beating them.”