FOOTBALL: We are the champions!

Pinchbeck United picked up the trophy as they were crowned champions.

The Knights confirmed top spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One thanks to Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at Thrapston Town.

League chairman John Weeks handed over the silverware after the final whistle at Chancery Lane.

Pinchbeck player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We had already celebrated our success on Saturday with a massive win over Potton United and those three points secured promotion.

“It’s a great achievement to win the league.

“We’ve won trophies in the Peterborough and District League but this season we have done it by being the most consistent team.”

Pinchbeck led 2-0 against 10-man Thrapston but threw away the advantage.

They went ahead though top scorer Ollie Maltby before Danny Wells was dismissed for violent conduct.

Tom Sergeant doubled the lead just before the break but second-half goals by Henry Cade and Cory James earned a point for Thrapston.