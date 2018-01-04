FOOTBALL: ‘We are right up there so we have to keep it going!’

Have your say

Holbeach United will aim to extend their unbeaten home record on Saturday.

The Tigers face relegation-threatened St Andrews at Carter’s Park after picking up six points from three games against top-five teams over the festive period.

Clean sheets and wins over Deeping Rangers and Newport Pagnell Town kept them in the title race.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “If you look at the teams around us, we’ve kept clean sheets against Daventry Town, Deeping and Newport Pagnell while conceding one goal to Leicester Nirvana and Yaxley who are also fancied to be up there.

“We’ve played a lot of the top teams away from home.

“Results against teams around us will decide how the league ends up this season.

“Everyone will drop points but the big games between the title challengers will shape up who wins the league.

“We are right up there so we have to keep it going!

“We’ve got to be up for it against St Andrews because their form has picked up recently.

“We are strong at home but we won’t take them lightly.

“Even though we lost on Boxing Day at Wisbech, for 15 minutes either side of half-time we probably shaded it. We have a good account of ourselves and there were still plenty of plus points.

“We had a chance to put it right and we did that against Newport Pagnell.”

Midfielder Joe Smith may stay in central defence after dropping back due to Stacy Cartwright’s red card against Wisbech.

Hayes added: “He hasn’t played there for 15 years but we were forced into it on Boxing Day.

“He is quick and good in the air. He looks like he has played there all season. He might have to stay there now!

“He didn’t look out of place against Wisbech or Newport Pagnell away from home.”

Cartwright is banned this weekend along with Charley Sanders and Mitch Griffiths.

Joe Braithwaite, Lewis Harker and Callum Davies should be back in the Tigers’ squad.

Matt Warfield has not been involved since suffering an injury in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-final win at Bourne Town last month.