FOOTBALL: ‘We are really difficult to beat and the whole club is on a high’

Pinchbeck United’s plans paid off with another win at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Josh Smith (2) and Ollie Maltby struck in the second half on Friday night against Blackstones after Andrew Tidswell’s opener.

Knights player-manager Ian Dunn said: “Our homework paid dividends as we knew what to expect.

“I thought we dealt with their system better in the second half.

“We let them have the ball and we went back to what we do best.

“They ran out of ideas and it took a penalty at the end to score past us. I don’t know why the referee got involved then.

Celebration time after Ollie Maltby made it 3-0

“The pressure is on all the teams because we know they will drop points.

“We’ve beaten Blackstones home and away this season so we’ve put them out of sight.”

Assistant manager Allan Ross added: “Two saves can’t go unnoticed either because it could have been a different game.

“Blackstones didn’t really threaten us after then as we went back to being stubborn and playing on the counter-attack.

“Our performance was seven or eight out of 10 but we kept going at 1-0 and 2-0 to score more goals.

“We’ve broken through 50 points so all the teams around us must win their games.

“We’re looking strong and there is togetherness within the squad where they back up each other.

“We are really difficult to beat and the whole club is on a high.

“The backroom staff also deserve credit because every week we are going out there to watch games and look at our opposition.”

Pinchbeck face a trip to Harrowby United on Wednesday night.