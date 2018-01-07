FOOTBALL: ‘Very convincing’ for Holbeach United

Have your say

Holbeach United extended their unbeaten home record with a comfortable win.

Three first-half goals by Lewis Leckie, Danny Brooks and Joe Smith sent the Tigers into second spot.

Leckie tapped home Will Bird’s cross, Brooks found the top corner and Smith pounced from close range following a corner.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “It wasn’t a great performance – we were good in the first half and steady after going 3-0 up.

“The opening 45 minutes allowed us to play below our best because we had effectively done enough for three points and another clean sheet.

“We missed a lot of chances. We should have scored six but overall it was very pleasing.

Danny Brooks doubles the lead

“Rick Drury made one save from a free-kick so it was a very convincing win.

“On another day, it could have been called off because the pitch was heavy.

“Being 3-0 up in the second half also gave us the chance to bring on Harry Beckley for 30 minutes on his home debut.

“Callum Davies also needed a run-out and Lewis Harker came back into the squad after illness.

“During the game, we were also monitoring updates from Newport Pagnell Town’s game at Daventry Town.

“When they were 1-0 down with 10 men, it looked like we would close the gap again.

“But we are still six points behind with three games in hand so we need to do our jobs and concentrate on ourselves.”