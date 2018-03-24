FOOTBALL: ‘Two points dropped - we should have won the game’

Michael Goode felt Deeping Rangers paid the price for bad timing – despite their 90th-minute equaliser by Scott Mooney on Saturday.

The Clarets are no longer in a position where winning games in hand would send them into the top two places for automatic promotion.

They slipped up with a 1-1 draw at home to Oadby Town, having led 2-0 in December when the game was called off at half-time due to floodlight failure.

Deeping boss Goode said: “This is a case of two points dropped as we should have won the game.

“There are no excuses at all but we have genuine reasons why that happened.

“We gave away a poor goal but week in, week out we talk about getting tighter around the 18-yard box.

“Too many times, we have given those opportunities – for example, we can look back at the home games against Leicester Nirvana and Yaxley.

“Oadby’s keeper pulled off four saves in the first half but they were on a high after two away wins in midweek.

“We salvaged something at the end and the result looks like we haven’t played well.

“We had opportunities to win it and we know we would have beaten them previously at a time when Oadby were on a poor run.

“Now we’ve hit them with their tails up at the end of a week when we also had a big game called off.

“We were prepared to play at Leicester Nirvana but we couldn’t even train because the game was postponed late on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our plans were disrupted but fair play to Oadby for working hard and defending when we threw everything at them.

“People will talk about budgets but this league is all about timing and when you play certain teams.

“Oadby looked like a very different team to when we met them previously.”