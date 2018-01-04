FOOTBALL: Tough test for league leaders

Have your say

Pinchbeck United player-boss Ian Dunn expects a tough test for the away-day specialists this weekend.

The Knights head to fifth-placed Lutterworth Town in search of a ninth successive league win on the road.

Last weekend’s victory at Potton United featured a sixth consecutive clean sheet on their travels.

Aaron Eyett struck seven minutes into his debut, Ollie Maltby’s penalty made it 25 goals in 25 appearances and Andrew Tidswell’s free-kick wrapped it up.

However, Lutterworth Town have two games in hand with a 13-point gap, scoring a total of 16 goals in two home wins last month.

Dunn admitted: “Going there on Saturday makes it more important that we come away with at least one point.

“Lutterworth Town are probably the best team we have played. We can expect a very tough test, although they have also lost a few games which they should have won.

“We can go there feeling positive.

“We can’t afford to come away with a defeat which would put them back into the pack with games in hand.”

Pinchbeck faced further criticism last weekend over their ‘route one’ style of play.

Dunn added: “We are 10 points clear at the top of the table so we don’t really care what anyone else says about us, to be honest.

“We will carry on doing what is effective for us.

“Yes, I’ll accept that we are ugly and horrible at the back – although Chris Shipley looks good with the ball at his feet.

“There is no point trying to get other defenders doing things which they are not so good at.

“We have good defenders and we’ll let them focus on keeping clean sheets.

“But we have an attacking threat with good footballers.

“We want Tyler Wright, Tidswell, Josh Smith, Liam Ogden, Maltby and Eyett on the ball going forward.

“We probably don’t get the credit because all they see is a long ball forward.

“Our performances have been good. If we are annoying other people because we are not pretty on the eye, we are not bothered.

“People keep trying to beat us but they can’t do it.”

The Knights finished a historic year with a 10-point advantage in their debut season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

They are leading the title race in Division One having secured promotion from the Peterborough and District League last summer.

Dunn reflected: “We could have won another cup final on a penalty shoot-out but apart from that, it was a great year for the club.

“It couldn’t have gone too much better as we won a cup final and got promotion.

“If anyone had suggested at the start of the season that we would be 10 points clear going into the new year, we would have laughed at them.

“We hoped to be up there and be competitive. We will have the tag of favourites and rightly so.”