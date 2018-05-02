FOOTBALL: Title target for Hayes

Have your say

Seb Hayes set his sights on next season’s league championship after ending Holbeach United’s five-year wait for honours.

The Tigers collected the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy in a penalty shoot-out against Grimsby Borough.

But the manager wants to improve on fourth place in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division, having missed out on promotion.

Hayes said: “This has topped off a great season.

“I’ve won other trophies but I wanted the county cup so, personally, it’s massive for me.

“I remember the fans’ forum last season when I told them I would deliver a trophy within three seasons.

“We’ve done it but the next thing is pushing on because the top five is not good enough.

“We’ve got to be competing for the league title.

“My next job is rebuilding the squad ready for next season.

“I was happy to win the final - but I was worried when it went to penalties!

“I didn’t think they were in the game apart from a spell just before half-time when they equalised.

“I wanted a performance to keep pushing. We won it the hard way but that doesn’t really matter.”