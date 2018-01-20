FOOTBALL: ‘They did exactly as we asked’

Pinchbeck United player-manager Ian Dunn felt his side did exactly what he asked of them as they comfortably beat Thrapston Town on Saturday.

The Knights won thanks to an early goal from Liam Ogden plus second-half strikes by Tom Sergeant and captain Nick Bishop in a comfortable afternoon for the home side against their out-of-form visitors.

Dunn said: “We wanted the three points again. We challenged them to win and to keep a clean sheet.

“It would not have mattered if it finished 1-0. They did exactly as we asked, we were solid and looked good going forward – especially in the second half.”

Dunn said that goalkeeper Dan Swan had to put an extra layer on at half-time because he was beginning to feel the cold stood far away from the majority of the action.

The Knights could perhaps have extended their lead before half-time after chances for Sergeant, Ogden and top scorer Ollie Maltby went begging.

Dunn added: “Thrapston sat off and allowed us to play which meant we could play some really nice football at times.

“It is a very heavy pitch here and it is perhaps hard to find that end product at times, especially with the lack of space they gave us the closer we got to their penalty area.”

Thrapston, who arrived 20 minutes before kick-off without any substitutes, looked drained and allowed Pinchbeck plenty of chances to go further ahead in the second half.

After Sergeant scored the goal he deserved to effectively end the game as a contest, Bishop scored his second goal in as many games.

Unlike his scrappy stoppage-time winner against Olney Town last time out, his effort against Thrapston was a thundering effort from 25 yards out to put his side 3-0 ahead.

Pinchbeck’s victory maintains their advantage over second-placed Raunds Town who won 2-1 at Blackstones.