FOOTBALL: ‘The contrast between our record at home and away has been amazing’

Have your say

Spalding United are aiming to end a run of six successive away defeats.

The Tulips have failed to pick up any points on their travels since the 2-1 win at Romulus in October.

Last weekend, those sides fought out a 1-1 draw at the Sir Halley Stewart Field when Conor Marshall’s first-half opener was cancelled out.

Spalding head to Carlton Town on Saturday, having lost 2-1 at home to the Millers in early November.

However, that result was overshadowed by chairman Andy Gay’s announcement that the budget needed to be reduced.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “There were no issues when we played them but we looked pretty poor on that day – then the budget was cut on the same night.

I really don’t see why we can’t pick up points on the road. Chris Rawlinson

“Carlton are a good side with experienced players and I don’t see them being caught up in the middle of a relegation battle because they have so many games in hand.

“The contrast between our record at home and away has been amazing.

“I really don’t see why we can’t pick up points on the road.

“We’re up against a stong side on a difficult pitch this weekend.

“We will go there looking not to get beaten and hoping to follow it up with a win.”

Ben Davison could be back in the squad after a hamstring injury and Rawlinson will be choosing a new captain after Adam Jackson’s exit.

Rawlinson added: “We will look at the potential of adding another player soon.

“We are comfortable with the team but only a couple of injuries would leave us short when we have seven games in the next month.

“We need to make sure we can cope with that schedule.

“Some of the under-21s are involved but we need to keep assessing them and looking at their development with a view to next season.”

The Tulips are top of the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section.

They have a friendly away to Long Eaton United on Thursday (7.30pm) ahead of the league game with Boston United on Tuesday (7pm) at Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford.

Development manager Lewis Thorogood said: “This is an opportunity for us to look at the whole squad again.

“We know the importance of Tuesday’s game and we can’t go into it under-prepared.

“The weather hampered our plans and we were also conscious of the under-21s being part of the first-team squad.

“Long Eaton are a well-run side so it will be a great test.

“We will be taking a full-strength squad because all the players need minutes on the pitch. It’s also a chance to impress because they could be involved at Carlton as well.”