FOOTBALL: Targets set for Bourne Town

Bourne Town are back home on Saturday, aiming to avoid a hat-trick of defeats.

The Wakes face Irchester United knowing that victory could lift them back into the top half of the table.

Last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Huntingdon Town was followed by the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-final at Abbey Lawn on Wednesday night when Premier Division high-fliers Holbeach United won by the same scoreline.

Jack Bottreill’s header offered hope of a late comeback but Bourne bowed out to first-half goals from Matt Warfield and Lewis Leckie.

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell said: “We’re back to the bread and butter on Saturday.

“We’ve set targets for the lads but we’ve known all along where we should be finishing in this division.

“We’ve got to perform again with the right mentality.

“This is a very even league and you can’t turn up expecting an easy game.

“Every time we challenge this group of players, they come up with answers.”

Joint boss Phil Gadsby added: “We know a bit about Irchester ahead of Saturday’s game.

“They have players who can hurt you going forward but we know we can beat anyone if we play like we did towards the end of Wednesday’s semi-final.”