FOOTBALL: System suits us, says Rawlinson

Spalding United are looking to find a cure for travel sickness and avoid a seventh successive away defeat on Saturday.

The Tulips face Sheffield who boosted their survival bid with a 2-1 derby victory at Stocksbridge Park Steels on New Year’s Day.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “They are scrapping for their lives and it’s a tough place to go.

“But we seem to have found a way of playing which suits us.

“The players are settling into the system and it looks effective.

“We’ve got experience in central areas with potential for Lee Beeson to get forward more often.

I’m sure we will be fine for the rest of the season and we won’t be looking over our shoulders. Chris Rawlinson

“The shape works when we are trying everything not to get beaten, as opposed to thinking that we could win every game.”

Ben Davison’s hamstring injury will be assessed ahead of the trip to Sheffield after he was forced off during the 2-1 defeat at Cleethorpes Town.

Jack Fixter is expected to recover from a knock while Neal Spafford and James Tricks will be available.

Rawlinson added: “We had three great chances in the first half on Monday and if we had scored a second goal, we probably could have held on to our lead.

“The equaliser was a great finish and we felt hard done by for Cleethorpes’ second goal as Davison was down injured.

“We’re not making any excuses but he should have been marking the player who scored.

“It was really frustrating but the referee can’t stop the game under the rules.

“It’s a measure of how far we have come that we feel so disappointed to lose.

“Cleethorpes are a better footballing side than us but in terms of chances, it was fairly even.

“We will win more games than we lose playing like that, especially at home.

“A few teams below us all won so the league table has become constricted again.

“But I’m sure we will be fine for the rest of the season and we won’t be looking over our shoulders.”