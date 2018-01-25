FOOTBALL: Storm hits Holbeach United’s plans

Boss Seb Hayes wants a minimum of seven wins from the next 10 games to keep Holbeach United’s title challenge on track - but they won’t be back in action this weekend.

The Tigers are six points behind leaders Newport Pagnell Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division with four matches in hand.

However, they are unable to close the gap on Saturday because the scheduled trip to Desborough Town has already been called off.

A statement from Ar Tarn read: “It is with regret that I have to inform you that the above match has had to be postponed this morning.

“Last Thursday a 60ft Elm tree on the ground boundary above the stand came down in the gales and laid across the pitch as far as the penalty area.

“We immediately employed tree contractors to remove the tree, but with adverse weather conditions since, a large amount of the tree remains on the pitch, and there will be a considerable amount of remedial works needed to the pitch once this has been removed.”

We could probably afford to lose one of those next 10 games but we will need to win seven or eight for a chance of taking the title. Seb Hayes

Holbeach have only been able to play two full games in 2018.

Last weekend’s scheduled trip to Daventry Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

When the Tigers resume the title bid at Yaxley on Tuesday night, it will be three weeks since they met in the UCL Knockout Cup semi-final at In2itive Park.

Hayes said: “We desperately need to play and get people back on the pitch - but we know Tuesday’s game at Yaxley will be on because of the 3G surface.

“In three weeks, we’ve lost 3-0 to Yaxley and we were 2-0 down at home to Cogenhoe United when the game was abandoned due to Dan Dougill suffering a serious injury.

“Whoever goes on a run of form over the next 10 league games will probably win the title.

“We have a few games in hand but we would prefer the points.

“Teams like Yaxley have got themselves right in the mix and Eynesbury Rovers closed the gap as well.

“This is a pivotal time in the season.

“We could probably afford to lose one of those next 10 games but we will need to win seven or eight for a chance of taking the title.

“It’s a crucial spell where we have winnable games plus tougher tests.

“We’ve got to be up for it. We need to play at our best by getting back to having that swagger where we impose our game on anyone else.”

The postponements also mean Mitch Griffiths and Stacy Cartwright are both waiting to complete their bans.