FOOTBALL: Stalemate ends Spalding United’s winning run

Have your say

Spalding United reached a half-century of points this season with a goalless draw tonight.

The Tulips’ run of five successive away wins was ended at Carlton Town.

Alex Smith made an early save on his league debut for Spalding while in-form striker Jonny Lockie also recorded an attempt on target before being replaced by Jenk Acar at half-time.

Edouard Schoenecker’s header was cleared off the line but the Tulips had a strong penalty claim rejected with 20 minutes left.

Chris Rawlinson’s side are back home on Saturday against Leek Town for the final Evo-Stik South game of the season at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.