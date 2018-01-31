FOOTBALL: Stadium ban for Holbeach United boss

Holbeach United manager Seb Hayes will miss every game in February after being given a stadium ban.

He is not allowed to go to the Tigers’ next five fixtures – starting with Saturday’s date against Harborough Town at Carter’s Park.

Hayes has been banned for using foul and abusive language to the referee after the 4-0 defeat at Wisbech Town on Boxing Day.

However, he also wants action to be taken against an assistant referee who had accused him of a headbutt.

Hayes said: “Yes, I swore at the referee so I admitted the disciplinary charge against me for using foul and abusive language. I’m not allowed in the ground for five games.

“But they need to be consistent and also look at the officials.

“They put in a written report claiming that there was a headbutt in the tunnel after the Wisbech game when I didn’t even go back there for 25 minutes after the final whistle.

“If the officials are lying, surely they have got to do something about it.

“I’ve complained to the Lincolnshire FA and United Counties League because I’ll take this as far as I can.”