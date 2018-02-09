FOOTBALL: Squad strength allows Pinchbeck United to make changes

Have your say

Player-manager Ian Dunn feels ready to rotate again during the title run-in due to Pinchbeck United’s strength in depth.

The Knights are 10 points clear with a game in hand at the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

Last weekend’s 1-0 home victory over second-placed Raunds Town featured a change of formation which protected the advantage of Tom Sergeant’s first-half strike.

Dunn said: “We felt that a three-man defence worked better in the second half at Bourne Town and during the away win at Raunds.

“We changed the system and it worked well.

“Last season, we had a strong side but not enough players to make changes.

“Now there are 16 or 17 in the squad so we can pick the team which suits whoever we are up against or the pitch conditions.”

The league leaders head to Corby on Saturday.

Rock-bottom Stewarts & Lloyds have failed to pick up a single point from 12 league matches at Occupation Road so far this season.

The Knights are unbeaten in 10 away games in Division One.

They hit S&L for six at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in October.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We’re very proud of our unbeaten run and we feel the only team capable of beating us are ourselves.

“It was proved last time at Bourne Town when we would have won if we hadn’t made so many mistakes.

“There are big games to come so we must concentrate on doing what we are good at.

“We can’t drop those high standards like we did against Bourne.

“We know that S&L have re-signed Michael Byrne and maybe before Saturday they will add more experience.

“Relegation is a prospect so they will be trying to do something about it, although they are a long way behind.

“We’ll need to do our job and make sure we come away with three more points.

“Looking at some of the other fixtures this weekend, it will be vitally important for us to maintain the advantage.

“We will pick a different side to last week because we knew what to expect from Raunds.

“Our plans have worked all season. We look strong and well organised but we’ll play in the right areas.”

Liam Ogden will be back in the squad but Jack Smith is unavailable.

Pinchbeck have also put in a seven-day approach to make a new signing.