FOOTBALL: Squad rotation working for Holbeach United

Holbeach United are chasing a fifth successive win on Saturday.

The Tigers face a trip to Eynesbury Rovers having hit 18 goals so far this month.

Boss Seb Hayes is keeping his focus on the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final rather than the title race.

He said: “A favourable result would guarantee a top-five finish and we want to keep pushing as high as we can.

“Whether they start or come off the bench, all the players are getting regular minutes ahead of the cup final.

“If we win the cup and finish in the top five, it will be a good achievement over the season.

“At the moment, we can rotate the squad and all the players have bought into that idea. They are going out and applying our tactics.

“If they are on the bench, more often they will start the next game. Our substitutes are getting at least 30 minutes as well.”

Spencer Tinkler came off the bench to put Holbeach ahead at Daventry Town last Saturday and George Zuerner grabbed the late winner.

Danny Barker is back in Holbeach’s squad this weekend.