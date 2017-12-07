FOOTBALL: Spalding United need action replay

Could history be repeated for Spalding United on Saturday to end a losing run?

The Tulips make the trip to Loughborough Dynamo – almost exactly a year since a 3-0 win in Leicestershire led to a return to form on their way to the promotion play-off final.

Back then, manager Dave Frecklington described it as ‘nightmare November’ when Spalding picked up one point from five league games.

But goals by Bradley Wells (2) and Nathan Whitehead at Loughborough kicked off a spell of five wins – the first four all coming with a clean sheet during December.

Chris Rawlinson – who stepped up to take over after Frecklington’s departure in February – is hoping that the Tulips can avoid another defeat on Saturday.

Six successive losses have all come by a one-goal margin – but Rawlinson is desperate to “stop the pattern”.

As a club, we are in a much better place than we were four or five weeks ago. However, our job is now all about getting it right on the pitch. Chris Rawlinson

He said: “We’ve been to watch Loughborough and I’ve come across the manager a few times previously so we know they will play a certain way.

“They have got some good individuals within the club’s resources.

“But we know that losing is a bad habit at the moment and we need to break that.

“The squad looks different now and the focus starts with three points on Saturday.

“All sorts have gone on at the club and I’m sure we’ll see the benefits next year.

“We are in a much better place than we were four or five weeks ago.

“However, our job is now all about getting it right on the pitch.

“We can’t say this and that happened so it’s unfortunate. The fact is we can’t continue getting beaten.

“We must find a way to pick up points and there are a few games coming up where we can set points targets.”

Midfielder Lee Beeson and right-back Jack Fixter will be back in Spalding’s squad after serving one-match bans in the 1-0 home defeat to Alvechurch last weekend.