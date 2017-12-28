FOOTBALL: Spalding United aim to take full advantage

Have your say

Spalding United are back home on Saturday to finish off a year of highs and lows.

The Tulips face Newcastle Town with goal difference splitting them in the bottom half of the table.

Having missed out in the promotion play-off final last season following their highest ever league position, Spalding were forced to make budget cuts for the senior squad.

However, the eight-match losing run ended on Boxing Day and now the Tulips are aiming for an unbeaten spell.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “We have a series of home games coming up where we must be looking to pick up more points.

“Other teams don’t like coming here because the pitch isn’t in great condition so we need to take advantage of it.

“Whatever we can take in away games will be a bonus.

“One win doesn’t mean all the problems have gone away.

“But it was a big game for us against Peterborough Sports. If we had lost it, there would have been real issues. Now we can feel positive going into Saturday’s game.

“It was a long wait for a win so we were really pleased to take three points.

“We changed the system, added a couple of players and moved others into different positions. We got the response which we needed.

“I felt annoyed with myself because I had been thinking for a few weeks about making those changes.

“We looked stronger with five at the back and we still have quality going forward.

“We missed a few chances as well.”