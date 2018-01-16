FOOTBALL: Skipper ends spell at Spalding United

Adam Jackson could be on his way back to Holbeach United after leaving Spalding United.

The former Tigers left-back is set for talks with manager Seb Hayes ahead of Saturday’s game at Daventry Town.

Jackson has already made a return to Carter’s Park this season, playing in the victory over Eynesbury Rovers last November.

Now he may be ready for another spell at Holbeach to give a big boost for their title challenge in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Hayes admitted: “We are interested and we are going to talk to him.

“It could come down to whether we can agree a deal before this weekend.

“We don’t know about his aspirations for the rest of the season in terms of staying at a local club or playing at a higher level.

“We heard rumours that he might be leaving Spalding – but it would have been better for ourselves if everything had stayed quiet for a few days!

“We’ll see what happens next. I’m sure a few clubs will come in for him but we will definitely speak to him.”

Jackson was handed the captaincy at Spalding after the summer departure of Nathan Stainfield to Gainsborough Trinity.

However, Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson felt Jackson was “not happy”.

He said: “I was told that he won’t make any decisions in the next week or two over what he wants to do.

“I must say he has been brilliant for us. His attitude was spot on.

“Since he got a dislocated shoulder three or four months ago, he has been struggling in terms of fitness.

“He has been doing well in midfield as part of our new formation.

“But you need so much time and commitment at this level.

“He has been very busy at work and at home with his family.

“He was not happy to stay here so he needed to make that decision.

“Wherever he ends up, we know he was excellent during his spell at Spalding.”