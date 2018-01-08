FOOTBALL: Six of the best for Bourne Town

Have your say

Bourne Town joint-manager Phil Gadsby was delighted with his side’s second-half showing after thrashing Bugbrooke St Michaels.

The tie was poised at 0-0 at half-time before the Wakes’ stellar late display, which included Jack Humphries’ hat-trick, sealed an impressive victory.

Gavin Cooke, Adam Rothery and Robbie Pearce also got on the scoresheet to move them up to 11th in the table.

Gadsby said: “We were not quite at it during the first half.

“Gav’s goal almost straight after the restart settled our nerves. After going into the break at 0-0, we gave ourselves a great chance to win, especially

with everyone working so hard.”

Humphries came on midway through the second half and scored almost immediately to double Bourne’s lead.

Four goals in the last five minutes sealed the Wakes’ win.

Gadbsy said: “I think you can call it an inspired substitution – he scored with his second touch!

“I remember calling the referee telling him to blow for full-time with a few minutes to go, the game at that point could still have gone either way.

“But the lads had other ideas with four late goals. Every time Bugbrooke kicked off we won it back straight away, ran through and scored.

“Everyone worked hard, which bodes well for the tough games we have coming up.”

Gadsby and joint boss Jimmy McDonnell face a trip to Lutterworth Athletic next weekend.