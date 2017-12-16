FOOTBALL: Seven up for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

A seventh successive away win took Pinchbeck United seven points clear in the title race.

The Knights have kept five clean sheets in a row on the road following this afternoon’s 3-0 victory at Bugbrooke St Michaels in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

Prolific striker Ollie Maltby added another double to his tally and on-loan Peterborough United youngster Oli Shackleton was also on target.

Pinchbeck face fourth-placed Blackstones on Friday night at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Bourne Town’s match at Burton Park Wanderers was called off along with Holbeach United’s trip to Kirby Muxloe in the Premier Division.

A frozen pitch also forced the postponement of Spalding United’s home game against Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Evo-Stik South.

Deeping Rangers were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland - but floodlight failure meant the second period could not kick off so the UCL Premier Division game with bottom-of-the-table Oadby Town must be rearranged.