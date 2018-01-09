FOOTBALL: Semi-final showdown for Holbeach United away to cup holders

Have your say

Holbeach United are looking to stay on course for a trophy treble by reaching another cup final.

The Tigers head to Yaxley in tonight’s ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Knockout Cup semi-final.

They have already booked a place in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final.

Holbeach maintained a title challenge in the Premier Division by taking second spot thanks to Saturday’s 3-0 home win over St Andrews.

Boss Seb Hayes believes Yaxley are ‘slight favourites’ for tonight’s tie at Leading Drove.

He said: “It’s going to be a battle but they are at home where the style of play suits the 3G pitch.

League form goes out of the window but they are the cup holders playing at home. Seb Hayes

“We have to stop Yaxley doing what they are good at then impose our own game by making it harder for them.

“League form goes out of the window but they are the cup holders playing at home.

“We beat them at Carter’s Park earlier in the season but until half-time, they probably shaded it.

“On recent form, we know we’ll have to get back to our best to win there.

“Just before 10pm tonight, the biggest thing is making sure we are looking forward to another cup final. These cups have been our priority as winnable competitions.

“I started my UCL career at Yaxley as the reserve-team manager and I’ve also been involved with their youth set-up so the club are very close to my heart.

“I have fond memories of the Knockout Cup because I was manager of Huntingdon Town when we beat Deeping Rangers at Yaxley in 2014.

“This competition has been good to me previously so I’m hoping to repeat that success with Holbeach at the end of this season.”

Charley Sanders is likely to be a substitute against one of his former clubs after serving a four-match ban.

He came off the bench to score twice in Holbeach’s 3-1 home win over Yaxley at the end of August.

Mitch Griffiths and Stacy Cartwright are suspended, Luke Avis is cup-tied and Matt Warfield may return from an injury lay-off.

Harry Beckley could make his full debut after a couple of substitute appearances.