FOOTBALL: Seb celebrates first anniversary as boss

“The first five months were awful – the last seven months have been quality.”

That’s the verdict of Seb Hayes after a year in charge of Holbeach United.

Hayes took over following Martyn Cundy’s caretaker spell and the resignation of Tom Roberts because of work commitments.

Hayes met the squad after watching the 2-1 home win over Rothwell Corinthians – and the Northamptonshire club are back at Carter’s Park for the first anniversary this weekend!

Corinthians ended Hayes’ eight-match winning run in October with a 2-0 scoreline.

The Tigers are aiming to extend their unbeaten home record this season.

They retained second spot in midweek when Leicester Nirvana could only manage a goalless draw with Daventry Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Holbeach’s hat-trick of successive wins – all coming with a clean sheet – came on Saturday when Will Bird’s second-half treble sealed the 6-0 victory at Whitworth.

OVERALL RECORD

P52 W33 D4 L15 F136 A68

THIS SEASON

P31 W23 D3 L5 F83 A26

LAST SEASON

P21 W10 D1 L10 F53 A42

BIGGEST WIN

9-0 v Harrowby (H) January 2017

HEAVIEST DEFEAT

2-7 v Wisbech (A) April 2017

WINNING RUN

8 (September/October 2017)

LOSING RUN

5 (December 2016 / January 2017)

FIRST GAME

4-0 v ON Chenecks (A) December 10