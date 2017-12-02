FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up - away wins for Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United

Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United celebrated away wins on Saturday - but there were defeats for Spalding United, Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town.
The Tigers smashed six goals at Whitworth in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.
Lewis Leckie, George Zuerner and Charley Sanders put Holbeach in control before a second-half hat-trick for Will Bird.
The result lifts Holbeach into second spot - eight points behind Newport Pagnell Town with two games in hand.
Pinchbeck remain six points clear at the top of Division One after a ninth consecutive victory.
A goal in each half by Tony Edwards and Ash Murrell proved enough for the Knights away to Melton Town.
Bourne conceded two penalties in a three-minute spell as they lost 2-1 at Huntingdon Town.
Richard Nelson pulled one back for the Wakes with nine minutes left.
Deeping’s dreams were ended in the Buildbase FA Vase as they went out 3-1 at Hinckley despite Scott Coupland’s first-half equaliser.
Spalding suffered a sixth successive defeat when Josh March struck in first-half stoppage-time for Alvechurch to remain second in the Evo-Stik South.