FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up - away wins for Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United

Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United celebrated away wins on Saturday - but there were defeats for Spalding United, Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town.

The Tigers smashed six goals at Whitworth in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Lewis Leckie, George Zuerner and Charley Sanders put Holbeach in control before a second-half hat-trick for Will Bird.

The result lifts Holbeach into second spot - eight points behind Newport Pagnell Town with two games in hand.

Pinchbeck remain six points clear at the top of Division One after a ninth consecutive victory.

A goal in each half by Tony Edwards and Ash Murrell proved enough for the Knights away to Melton Town.

Bourne conceded two penalties in a three-minute spell as they lost 2-1 at Huntingdon Town.

Richard Nelson pulled one back for the Wakes with nine minutes left.

Deeping’s dreams were ended in the Buildbase FA Vase as they went out 3-1 at Hinckley despite Scott Coupland’s first-half equaliser.

Spalding suffered a sixth successive defeat when Josh March struck in first-half stoppage-time for Alvechurch to remain second in the Evo-Stik South.