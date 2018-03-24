FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results - wins for Spalding United and Bourne Town

Have your say

Ben Davison’s double earned three points for Spalding United at promotion-chasing Alvechurch.

A looping header from the edge of the penalty box put the Tulips in front, only to concede on the hour mark from Ashley Carter’s free-kick.

Davison nodded home a corner with seven minutes left and Carter was sent off.

The result lifts Spalding into 13th place in the Evo-Stik South as Alvechurch slip to fourth.

Meanwhile, Deeping Rangers dropped 11 points behind leaders Yaxley with four games in hand in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division title race.

The Clarets were held 1-1 at home to relegation-threatened Oadby Town who went in front through Harry Allcock. A last-minute equaliser by Scott Mooney earned a point.

Scott Coupland is denied at Deeping

Fifth-placed Holbeach United lost 3-1 at Desborough Town.

Jason Turner’s early header was followed by his second-half penalty for Ar Tarn.

Lewis Leckie pulled one back but Will Arnold found the top corner of the Tigers’ net.

Bourne Town moved up to eighth in Division One thanks to a five-star display.

They thrashed Irchester United with first-half goals by Zak Munton, Dan Schiavi (2), Jacob Smitheringale and Adam Rothery. The Romans pulled one back with 11 minutes left.

Pinchbeck United’s lead is eight points with two games in hand after the trip to Thrapston Town was called off because the Northamptonshire club claimed they were unable to field a team.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 1 Spalding 2, Belper 0 Stamford 0, Chasetown 3 Carlton 0, Cleethorpes 3 Loughborough Dynamo 1, Gresley 0 Sheffield 1, Kidsgrove 0 Basford 2, Leek 0 Peterborough Sports 3, Lincoln 5 Corby 2, Market Drayton 1 Bedworth 5, Romulus 1 Frickley 2, Stocksbridge Park Steels 0 Newcastle 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 3 Leicester Nirvana 0, Daventry 1 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Deeping 1 Oadby 1, Desborough 3 Holbeach 1, St Andrews v Eynesbury abandoned, Wellingborough 2 Kirby Muxloe 0, Wisbech 3 Harborough 1, Yaxley 2 Rothwell Corinthians 0.

Division One: Bourne 5 Irchester 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 1 Potton 5, Huntingdon 1 Burton Park Wanderers 2, Long Buckby 2 Raunds 4, Lutterworth Town 3 Oakham 1, Olney 2 Harrowby 1, Rushden & Higham 4 Blackstones 4, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Melton 7.

Reserve Division: Harborough 2 Bourne 2, Irchester 3 Whitworth 0, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2, Potton 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Raunds 2 Newport Pagnell 3.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Ruston Sports 5 Louth 1, Sleaford Sports 0 Skegness 1.

Supplementary Cup semi-final: Grimsby Borough Academy 3 Immingham 0 (Grimsby Borough Academy to play Wyberton or Horncastle).

Challenge Cup semi-final: Wyberton 1 Horncastle 1 (3-4 pens; Horncastle to play Brigg Development or Immingham).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 3 Langtoft 1, Holbeach Res 0 Netherton 6, Ketton 5 Leverington Sports 3, Peterborough Sports Res 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 5, Stamford Lions 0 Moulton Harrox 1, Thorney 5 Sutton Bridge 1, Whittlesey 3 Deeping Res 1.

Division One: Oakham Res 2 Tydd St Mary 6.

Division Two: Bretton North End 6 FC Peterborough 0, Langtoft Res 0 Stilton 8, Spalding Town 5 Stamford Lions Res 0, Spalding Res 1 Netherton A 5, Whittlesey Res 6 Parkway Eagles 2.

Division Three: Feeder 5 Thorpe Wood Rangers 2, Leverington Sports Res 2 Whittlesey A 2.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res 3 Whittlesey B 0, Long Sutton Athletic Res 2 Huntingdon Rovers 0, Parkside 4 Holbeach A 2, Tydd St Mary Res 1 Eunice Huntingdon 3.

Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res 3 Spalding A 2, Wittering Harriers Res 4 AFC Orton 2.

Division Five B: FC Parson Drove Res 16 Gunthorpe Harriers 1, Sawtry Res 0 Stanground Sports 1.

Intermediate Shield semi-final: Premier 0 Eye 4 (Eye to play FC Parson Drove).

PFA JUNIOR CUP

Semi-finals: Brotherhood Sports 3 Oundle Res 2, Stamford Lions A 1 Cardea 3.

DANIELS CUP

Quarter-final: Oundle 1 Stamford Belvedere 2.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Fishtoft 0 Railway 7, Ruskington 3 Leverton Sheepgate 1, Swineshead 1 Fulbeck 4.

Division One: Freiston 1 Swineshead Res 7, Horncastle Res 2 Boston College 2, Old Doningtonians 1 JFC Boston 1, Pointon Res 3 Skegness United 1.

Division Two: Caythorpe 6 Wyberton A 1, FC Hammers 2 Boston Athletic 2, Fosdyke 5 FC Wrangle 2, Park 4 Coningsby Res 2, Railway Res 3 Holbeach Bank 0.

Division Three: Benington Res 3 Old Doningtonians Res 0, Boston College Res 0 Spalding Harriers 5, Digby 4 Eagle 2, Leverton Sheepgate Res 3 Swineshead A 5, Woodhall Spa Res 2 Mareham 2.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup second round: Spilsby 2 Billinghay 3 (Billinghay at home to Railway), Wyberton Res 3 Old Leake 3 (5-4 pens; Wyberton Res at home to Leverton Sheepgate). Quarter-finals: Coningsby 3 Kirton Town 2, Woodhall Spa 1 Pointon 5.