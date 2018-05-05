FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Deeping Rangers will finish above Holbeach United if they win the last game of the league campaign.

The Clarets completed their home programme in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division with a 5-2 victory over ON Chenecks.

Scott Coupland’s double, along with a strike from Sam Hollis, put Deeping 3-0 up before Luke Hunning’s own-goal.

Scott Mooney made it 4-1 and teenage substitute Rob Conyard got his first senior goal.

Deeping are two points behind fourth-placed Holbeach ahead of Friday’s rearranged trip to Cogenhoe United.

Rangers also face Huntingdon Town in the Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final on Tuesday. The tie has been switched to the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

The Tigers lost 1-0 at Kirby Muxloe while Bourne Town lost by the same scoreline at Long Buckby, securing 10th place for the Wakes in Division One.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Play-off final: Bedworth 2 Stamford 1 (aet).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 3 Boston 0, Deeping 5 ON Chenecks 2, Desborough 2 Whitworth 1, Kirby Muxloe 1 Holbeach 0, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Newport Pagnell 1, Wisbech 1 Daventry 1.

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels 1 Harrowby 5, Long Buckby 1 Bourne 0, Lutterworth Athletic 0 Huntingdon 1, Lutterworth Town 7 Blackstones 1, Melton 2 Rushden & Higham 2.

Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Rothwell Corinthians 3 Yaxley 4, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Potton 4.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Grimsby Borough Academy 2 Wyberton 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sawtry 2 Peterborough ICA Sports 1, Stamford Lions 1 Whittlesey 3, Thorney 7 Ketton 1.

Division One: Kings Cliffe 0 Crowland 2, Netherton Res 2 Peterborough Polonia 6.

Division Two: Ketton Res 1 Rippingale & Folkingham 0, Parkway Eagles 8 Bretton North End 1, Spalding Res 2 Stamford Lions Res 1.

Division Three: Cardea 1 Premiair 2, Leverington Sports Res 3 Brotherhood Sports 0, Stamford Belvedere Res 2 Feeder 4.

Division Four: Peterborough NECI 3 FC Peterborough Res 2, Tydd St Mary Res 3 Orton Rangers 3, Whittlesey B 4 Parkside 1.

Division Five A: AFC Orton 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 1.

Division Five B: Leverington Sports A 3 Hampton 2.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Billinghay 0 Fulbeck 6, Coningsby 2 Railway 0, Pointon 3 Skegness Town Res 2, Wyberton Res 2 Ruskington 2.

Division One: Skegness United 10 Old Doningtonians 0, Swineshead Res 1 Boston College 5, Woodhall Spa 3 Friskney 2.

Division Two: Railway Res 5 Colsterworth 1, Wyberton A 2 FC Hammers 3.