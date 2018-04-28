FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Spalding United ended the season with three successive defeats.

Phil Watt headed home the only goal at Lincoln United on Saturday with 11 minutes left.

The Tulips finished 13th in the Evo-Stik South table with 50 points.

Mitch Griffiths grabbed a late winner for 10-man Holbeach United in their final home game of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

Charley Sanders put the Tigers ahead but he was sent off on 14 minutes for violent conduct.

Title-chasing Newport Pagnell Town levelled through Dave Baker on 65 minutes but Griffiths made it 2-1.

Deeping Rangers’ trip to Cogenhoe United was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Division One champions Pinchbeck United overturned an early deficit to win 2-1 at Lutterworth Town - extending the Knights’ unbeaten run to 27 games.

Bourne Town conceded in the last minute as they were beaten 2-1 by Rushden & Higham United at Abbey Lawn despite taking the lead through Jezz Goldson-Williams midway in the first half.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 2 Loughborough Dynamo 3, Bedworth 3 Carlton 1, Chasetown 5 Basford 0, Frickley 1 Sheffield 0, Kidsgrove 1 Romulus 1, Leek 2 Stocksbridge Park Steels 0, Lincoln 1 Spalding 0, Market Drayton 5 Gresley 0, Newcastle 2 Belper 0, Peterborough Sports 2 Corby 0, Stamford 1 Cleethorpes 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough 0 Eynesbury 3, Holbeach 2 Newport Pagnell 1, Kirby Muxloe 0 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Sleaford 2 ON Chenecks 0, Wisbech 6 Oadby 0, Yaxley 5 Leicester Nirvana 1.

Division One: Blackstones 4 Buckingham 1, Bourne 1 Rushden & Higham 2, Harrowby 3 Burton Park Wanderers 0, Huntingdon 7 Melton 0, Long Buckby 1 Olney 2, Lutterworth Town 1 Pinchbeck 2, Oakham 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Potton 3 Thrapston 0, Raunds 4 Irchester 1.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 5 Bourne 0, Oadby 0 Cogenhoe 1 (at Blaby & Whetstone), Olney 1 Whitworth 2.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Skegness 14 Brigg Development 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sawtry 1 Langtoft 3.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 6 Kings Cliffe 1, Oundle 1 Peterborough Polonia 1, Ramsey 5 Tydd St Mary 2, Stamford Belvedere 5 Long Sutton 4.

Division Two: Bretton North End 3 Spalding Res 0, Stilton 0 Eye 2, Whittlesey Res 3 Spalding Town 1.

Division Three: Cardea 2 Farcet 1, Holbeach Bank 0 Premiair 5, Uppingham Res 2 Leverington Sports Res 2, Whaplode Drove 2 Brotherhood Sports 4.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 3 Parkside 0, Stamford Lions A 3 Orton Rangers 0, Whittlesey B 5 Holbeach A 1.

Division Five A: AFC Orton 9 Kings Cliffe Res 1.

Division Five B: Gunthorpe Harriers 0 FC Parson Drove 15, Leverington Sports A 2 FC Peterborough A 3.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Billinghay 5 Skegness Town Res 5, Fulbeck 2 Spilsby 1.

Division One: Kirton Town 3 Skegness United 0, Old Doningtonians 1 Friskney 3.

Division Two: Railway Res 1 Fosdyke 3.

Division Three: Benington Res 1 Eagle 1, Skegness Town A 3 Spalding Harriers 0.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup semi-finals: Coningsby 2 Railway 1, Pointon 5 Leverton Sheepgate 1.