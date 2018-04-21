FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Four senior sides all failed to pick up a point on Saturday.

Spalding United lost 3-1 at home to play-off contenders Leek Town in the Evo-Stik South, despite taking a first-half lead.

Ben Davison’s opener was cancelled out as Tim Grice’s double made him the all-time leading scorer for the visitors.

Dan Trickett-Smith scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time, mainly added on following an injury to Tulips teenager Jonny Lockie.

Holbeach United went down 1-0 at Eynesbury Rovers in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Deeping Rangers were beaten 2-1 at Daventry Town following a second-half equaliser by Scott Coupland.

Bourne Town slipped to ninth place in Division One after a 3-0 loss to Burton Park Wanderers.

Newly-crowned champions Pinchbeck United were left frustrated as the trip to Stewarts & Lloyds was called off due to a power cut.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 3 Lincoln 2, Belper 1 Kidsgrove 3, Carlton 1 Alvechurch 3, Cleethorpes 1 Chasetown 1, Corby 4 Market Drayton 4, Gresley 1 Frickley 6, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Newcastle 0, Romulus 3 Stamford 1, Sheffield 1 Bedworth 1, Spalding 1 Leek 3, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Peterborough Sports 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 2 Deeping 1, Eynesbury 1 Holbeach 0, Kirby Muxloe 0 Wisbech 2, Newport Pagnell 1 Leicester Nirvana 0, Oadby 4 Boston 1, Sileby 2 Wellingborough 4, Sleaford 2 Desborough 3, Yaxley 10 St Andrews 0.

Division One: Buckingham 2 Raunds 2, Burton Park Wanderers 3 Bourne 0, Irchester 2 Long Buckby 3, Lutterworth Athletic 1 Harrowby 5, Melton 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 0, Oakham 2 Thrapston 1, Potton 1 Lutterworth Town 1, Rushden & Higham 1 Huntingdon 3.

Reserve Division: Raunds 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Irchester 1, Whitworth 0 Newport Pagnell 0.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Wyberton 2 Brigg Development 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach Res 2 Langtoft 0, Leverington Sports 1 Whittlesey 2, Moulton Harrox 1 Netherton 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 AFC Stanground Sports 0, Sawtry 0 Thorney 3.

Division One: Netherton Res 0 Long Sutton 4, Peterborough Polonia 2 Oundle 0, Stamford Belvedere 0 Moulton Harrox Res 4, Tydd St Mary 3 Kings Cliffe 0.

Division Two: Bretton North End 3 Spalding Town 1, Eye 8 Rippingale & Folkingham 0, FC Peterborough 0 Spalding Res 1, Ketton Res 1 Parkway Eagles 2, Stamford Lions Res 1 FC Parson Drove 3, Stilton 0 Whittlesey Res 3.

Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 8 Holbeach Bank 1, Leverington Sports Res 1 Feeder 7, Oundle Res 2 Cardea 6, Premiair 15 Riverside 0, Whittlesey A 3 Uppingham Res 1.

Division Four: Holbeach A 0 Orton Rangers 3, Huntingdon Rovers 1 Peterborough NECI 2, Long Sutton Res 0 Stamford Lions A 3, Whittlesey B 2 Eunice Huntingdon 8.

Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res 3 AFC Orton 1.

Division Five B: Gunthorpe Harriers 1 Leverington Sports A 2.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Fishtoft 0 Billinghay 2, Fulbeck 2 Coningsby 1, Leverton Sheepgate 0 Pointon 2, Swineshead 2 Old Leake 3.

Division One: Boston College 4 Old Doningtonians 2, Friskney 5 Freiston 1, Pointon Res 5 Woodhall Spa 2.

Division Two: Boston Athletic 4 Holbeach Bank 2, Colsterworth 1 FC Hammers 2, Coningsby Res 3 Railway Res 3, Park 5 Caythorpe 0, Wyberton A v FC Wrangle abandoned.

Division Three: Swineshead A 2 Skegness Town A 10.

Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup semi-finals: Benington 2 Railway 1, Kirton Town 5 Skegness Town Res 2.