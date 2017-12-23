FOOTBALL: Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Holbeach United claimed the derby-day honours - despite playing for nearly an hour with 10 men against Deeping Rangers.

Luke Avis scored past his former club on 13 minutes but Mitch Griffiths was dismissed for an elbow on Dan Flack.

However, the Clarets couldn’t create clear-cut chances as the Tigers held on.

Holbeach are nine points behind Newport Pagnell Town with three games in hand at the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

It was a good day for the Avis family as Luke’s brother Jordan got the opening goal for Bourne Town away to Melton Town in Division One.

Jack Corby and Adam Rothery sealed the Wakes’ 3-0 win.

Spalding United suffered an eighth successive defeat in the Evo-Stik South.

Ben Davison’s header put the Tulips in front but Ben Bradshaw levelled for Corby Town.

Second-half goals by Cameron Healey and Phil Trainer won it for the Steelmen while Leon Lobjoit missed a late penalty.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch v Gresley abandoned, Belper 1 Leek 2, Carlton 1 Stamford 1, Chasetown 4 Kidsgrove 0, Cleethorpes 0 Frickley 1, Corby 3 Spalding 1, Loughborough Dynamo 1 Sheffield 1, Market Drayton 0 Romulus 2, Newcastle 2 Bedworth 3, Peterborough Sports 2 Lincoln 3, Stocksbridge Park Steels 0 Basford 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 1 Harborough 2, Cogenhoe 1 Daventry 2, Eynesbury 5 Sleaford 1, Holbeach 1 Deeping 0, Kirby Muxloe 5 Rothwell Corinthians 0, ON Chenecks 2 St Andrews 4, Oadby 0 Yaxley 5, Sileby 1 Desborough 3, Whitworth 1 Leicester Nirvana 9.

Division One: Huntingdon 1 Harrowby 2, Irchester 0 Oakham 0, Long Buckby 1 Lutterworth Athletic 2, Lutterworth Town 7 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Melton 0 Bourne 3, Potton 4 Olney 2, Rushden & Higham 3 Buckingham 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Burton Park Wanderers 5.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Ruskington 1, Leverton Sheepgate 5 Benington 0, Skegness Town Res 1 Spilsby 4, Wyberton Res 0 Railway 10.

Division One: Old Doningtonians 1 Boston College 4, Skegness United 10 Freiston 4, Woodhall Spa 6 Sibsey 2.

Division Two: Fosdyke 0 Park 3, Railway Res 6 Wyberton A 0.

Division Three: Benington Res 4 Leverton Sheepgate Res 0, Digby 2 Woodhall Spa Res 1, Mareham 5 Northgate Olympic 3.