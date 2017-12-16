FOOTBALL: Saturday results

Have your say

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 1 Belper 0, Bedworth 1 Loughborough Dynamo 1, Romulus 0 Corby 1, Stamford 4 Market Drayton 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 3 Wisbech 6, Deeping v Oadby abandoned, Desborough 3 ON Chenecks 5, Newport Pagnell 3 Eynesbury 1, St Andrews 2 Peterborough Northern Star 4, Yaxley 7 Sleaford 1.

Division One: Blackstones 5 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Buckingham 5 Oakham 0, Bugbrooke St Michaels 0 Pinchbeck 3, Lutterworth Athletic 1 Rushden & Higham 1, Olney 2 Huntingdon 1, Potton 5 Melton 0.

Reserve Division: Eynesbury 1 Rothwell Corinthians 8, ON Chenecks 0 Irchester 0, Peterborough Northern Star 8 Olney 3.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Horncastle 3 Ruston Sports 5.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 2 Deeping Res 3, Moulton Harrox 3 ICA Sports 1, Netherton 6 Warboys 0, Peterborough Sports Res 2 AFC Stanground Sports 0, Thorney 3 Leverington Sports 1.

Division One: Oakham Res 6 Crowland 0, Oundle 0 Long Sutton 2, Ramsey 1 Moulton Harrox Res 4, Wittering Harriers 3 Stamford Belvedere 2.

Division Two: Bretton North End 1 Parson Drove 9, Eye 7 Netherton A 0, FC Peterborough 3 Ketton Res 0, Stilton 1 Parkway Eagles 4.

Division Three: Cardea 5 Uppingham Res 0, Holbeach Bank 0 Brotherhood Sports 4, Premiair 3 Whaplode Drove 4, Riverside 2 Stamford Belvedere Res 0, Whittlesey A 2 Oundle Res 3.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 2 Peterborough Res 4, Huntingdon Rovers 0 Parkside 3, Long Sutton Res 2 Ramsey Res 2, Stamford Lions A 2 Whittlesey B 1.

Division Five A: AFC Orton 4 Premiair Res 4, Spalding A 4 Wittering Harriers Res 1.

Division Five B: Parson Drove Res 2 Stanground Sports 2.

PFA SENIOR CUP

Second round: Whittlesey 3 Stamford Lions 3 (4-1 on penalties).

PFA MINOR CUP

Second round: FC Peterborough A 3 Tydd St Mary Res 4.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Benington 1 Fulbeck 0, Billinghay 1 Pointon 3, Fishtoft 0 Skegness Res 1, Old Leake 3 Leverton Sheepgate 1.

Division One: Kirton Town 4 Swineshead Res 2, Pointon Res 0 Old Doningtonians 2, Woodhall Spa 1 Horncastle Res 1.

Division Two: Boston Athletic 0 Wyberton A 6.

Division Three: Mareham 1 Woodhall Spa Res 2, Northgate Olympic 2 Benington Res 3, Old Doningtonians Res 0 Eagle 4, Spalding Harriers 3 Boston College Res 2, Swineshead A 9 Fosdyke Res 4.

All other matches postponed