FOOTBALL: Rawlinson reaching for mid-table security

Chris Rawlinson believes Spalding United’s squad can secure mid-table safety as soon as possible.

The Tulips’ home record is likely to be a key element in avoiding any danger of getting involved with the relegation battle.

On Saturday, they take on Kidsgrove Athletic who are currently five points behind Rawlinson’s side.

He said: “Finishing around mid-table is probably where we should be.

“The league is a bit strange because normally one or two teams are cut adrift down the bottom.

“This season, everyone is beating each other and that means every game is more important – especially against those teams around you.

“We know Kidsgrove have some good players but we’ve not seen them in action so far this season.

“We are confident in the way we play, the formation won’t change and we need to take advantage of playing at home. We accept that the pitch is not going to be in good condition when it is used by two clubs at a decent level.

“Any team finishing at the bottom on 40 points would be unlucky when 35 have been enough to stay up over the last eight years.

“We’re looking for around four wins and a couple of draws to reach mid-table.

“Looking at this squad, there’s no reason why we can’t win more games than we lose.”

Ben Davison could be back in the squad on Saturday after a hamstring injury.

Paul Walker has returned for at least one month on dual registration with Boston United.