FOOTBALL: Rawlinson happy with mid-table finish

Have your say

Boss Chris Rawlinson praised a ‘commendable’ effort from Spalding United this season – despite finishing with three successive defeats.

Phil Watt’s header after 81 minutes earned a home win for Lincoln United on Saturday.

The Tulips came close through James Hugo, Marcel Chipamaunga and Danny Brooks.

Rawlinson said: “Lincoln are on great form and if this season had gone on for another two or three weeks, they would have probably reached the play-offs.

“It’s a measure of what you can do if you score goals and look solid all over the park.

“We were missing six of our regular first-team squad and I thought it was a commendable performance.

There is a real chance of operating at the top end of the table again if we get it right over the summer. Chris Rawlinson

“We had the best chance of the first half and then coped comfortably after the break.

“They had more possession but it was relatively easy until we conceded at a set-piece.

“Our young lads did really well but they are finding their way in the game as part of their development.

“Our recent away form plus a couple of home draws have got us into mid-table.

“When we had substantial budget cuts, it became a major issue for a couple of months.

“We rebuilt and finishing 13th was commendable from the players, management team and board. We would have taken 21st place in November.

“We know it hasn’t been pretty, we didn’t scored enough goals and we haven’t won at home in 2018.

“We have young forwards but we need more goals.

“I’m relatively happy with a massive chunk of the squad if we add a few fresh faces this summer.

“Looking at the way that this division will be set up next season, we’ll probably lose six of the top seven regardless of the play-offs.

“There is a real chance of operating at the top end of the table again if we get it right over the summer.”