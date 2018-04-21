FOOTBALL: Rawlinson frustrated going into final week of season

Chris Rawlinson has called for two positive performances to end Spalding United’s season.

The Tulips are unbeaten in six away games ahead of their trip to Sheffield on Tuesday night.

They will face Rawlinson’s former club Lincoln United on Saturday.

But the huge improvement in Spalding’s away form – after failing to win on the road from October until March – comes in contrast to their record at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in 2018.

The 3-1 defeat to Leek Town on Saturday made it nine home games without a win.

Rawlinson said: “I think it was quite clear that the recent schedule caught up with us – especially with the injuries.

We have done well to get into this position but I won’t accept going out in the last two games with a whimper. Chris Rawlinson

“We had a lovely run in away games so it was frustrating when we wanted to put in a decent peformance at home where we haven’t won this year.

“We’ve picked up more points in the second half of the season but our form at home and away has flipped around.

“Leek tried to play nice football but we made it easier for them.

“I told the young lads who came on that it’s brilliant to get a chance but they have got to learn very quickly about this league.

“We have done well to get into this position but I won’t accept going out in the last two games with a whimper.

“I fully expect everyone to be ready to go again with two good performances.”