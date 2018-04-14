FOOTBALL: Promotion for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Pinchbeck United are going up in their first-ever season in the United Counties League.

The Knights’ promotion was finally confirmed this afternoon as they beat second-placed Potton United 2-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Aaron Eyett put Pinchbeck ahead on 33 minutes but Danny Webb levelled in the second half.

However, with seven minutes left, top scorer Ollie Maltby got the final touch following Andrew Tidswell’s free-kick.

Pinchbeck’s squad and management celebrated at the final whistle and they will be crowned Division One champions with one more point.

They are away to Thrapston Town on Tuesday night.

Assistant manager Allan Ross and player-boss Ian Dunn

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We always find a way of winning. It was fitting that Maltby got the goal at the end.”

Meanwhile, Bourne Town beat 10-man Buckingham Town 3-2 at Abbey Lawn.

Zak Munton, Dan Schiavi and Gav Cooke (penalty) were on target for the Wakes.

George Zuerner got the late winner for Holbeach United at Daventry Town in the Premier Division.

Photos by Tim Wilson

Spencer Tinkler’s opener midway through the second half was quickly cancelled out but the Tigers took three points.

Scott Coupland put Deeping Rangers into an early lead at home to Harborough Town who grabbed a late leveller.

Spalding United won 3-2 at promotion-chasing Bedworth United in the Evo-Stik South.

Ben Davison, Danny Brooks (penalty) and Jonny Lockie got the Tulips’ goals.