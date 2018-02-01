FOOTBALL: Premier League switch for Pinchbeck youth-team product Jack

Have your say

Jack Withers has joined Premier League club Swansea City - just over two years since his senior debut for Pinchbeck United.

The 18-year-old came through the Knights’ youth system and, just after his 16th birthday, he featured in the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough & District League.

When he finished school, Pinchbeck assistant manager Allan Ross recommended him to Boston United.

Withers started pre-season with the Pilgrims’ first team but returned to Pinchbeck three times at the start of the current campaign - scoring in the 10-1 rout of St Andrews in the United Counties League Knockout Cup.

He made 17 appearances for Pinchbeck in the 2015-16 term but only featured once last term due to Boston’s youth-team commitments.

The 6ft 4in centre-back has signed an 18-month deal at Swansea just before transfer window closed last night.

He will return to Boston to spend the rest of the season on loan and complete his education.

Withers will link up with the Welsh club’s youth ranks in the summer.