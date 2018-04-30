FOOTBALL: Positives for Bourne Town despite disappointment

Bourne Town suffered a third successive defeat to end their hopes of a top-five finish.

The Wakes were beaten by Rushden & Higham United in the last minute of the final home game this season.

Eddie McDonald struck twice during the 4-2 midweek loss in Rushden.

Jezz Goldson-Williams’ first-half opener was wiped out by the Lankies at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

Joint manager Phil Gadsby said: “It’s disappointing that we were unable to get over the line as we had an opportunity to reach the target when it was in our hands.

“The winter break killed us because we lost momentum then we were playing catch-up. Players have been missing and everything caught up with us.

“We played really well in the first half on Saturday and should have gone further in front. Ultimately, we were made to pay as we stopped working in the second half.

“A draw would have been a fair result but we got punished in the last minute from a long ball into the box.

“Overall, we have to keep perspective because it has been a very good season with our style of play. There have been a lot of positives.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were looking at the top four. We had naivety from not being in that position previously.”

Gadsby returns to face his former club Blackstones on Wednesday night.

He added: “Things have worked out well for me since then but there is an added incentive to win this derby.

“We still have a chance of finishing above them as well so there is plenty to play for. Hopefully we can finish the season with a couple of wins.”

John Currall and Robbie Pearce are back in the squad.

The final game of the season is at Long Buckby on Saturday.