FOOTBALL: Points target for Rawlinson

Spalding United manager Chris Rawlinson was pleased with a draw against Romulus on Saturday.

The Tulips led at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field in the first half through Conor Marshall’s tap-in before eventually succumbing to prolonged Romulus pressure to tie 1-1 after Stephen Palmer’s late header.

The hosts can perhaps count themselves fortunate to have earned a point after Michael Duggan saved Zak Lilly’s penalty while chances for Palmer and Malachi Farquharson went begging.

Rawlinson said: “That is how our games are going to be. It probably was not the most attractive match for the fans, but I challenged the boys to avoid defeat - that was our sole focus.

“Romulus were always dangerous from set-plays and the winger Reece Hutchinson was a very good player.

“I thought our back five were excellent. We unfortunately switched off for one corner and their player Palmer had a free header and scored.”

Forty points is the target. Some of the fans may think we should be looking higher up the table, but that is the reality of it. Chris Rawlinson

After Duggan saved Lilly’s penalty Spalding appeared to be in control, heading for their third home win in a row, but Romulus’ joint-managers Richard Evans and Andy Turner made attacking changes to chase a victory.

While Romulus threatened an equaliser, tempers flared amongst a few of the Spalding players.

Rawlinson admitted: “Between ourselves, not naming names, we let ourselves down.

“Clearly it is not nice when such good players fall out because it did affect their game late on.

“Some would argue that I should have brought them both off but I did not have the options to do that.

“In the end, though, we pulled through it. You see time and time again teams find a late winner so I am pleased with a point.

“Maybe we could have got a goal ourselves but I am happy. We have not drawn enough this season.

“Forty points is the target. Some of the fans may think we should be looking higher up the table, but that is the reality of it.”