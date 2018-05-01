FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United season review

Have your say

In their first-ever season at this level, Pinchbeck United proved to be simply the best.

The Knights were crowned Division One champions with a remarkable record.

They have scored in every game following a goalless draw away to Huntingdon Town in the historic opener at the end of July.

Pinchbeck’s only away defeat came at Buckingham Town in August.

They lost 5-1 to Holbeach United on their FA Vase debut then suffered two successive home defeats in the league and Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy.

Since the start of October, though, the Knights have been unbeatable.

Pinchbeck were crowned champions at Thrapston

A nine-match winning run took them into December as title contenders.

Two stoppage-time goals in an amazing 4-4 draw against Bourne Town preserved the unbeaten record.

Home wins over Raunds Town and Potton United kept Pinchbeck ahead of their big rivals.

A place in next season’s Premier Division – along with the title – would have been safely secured even sooner but a series of postponements delayed the inevitable.

Prolific scorer Ollie Maltby

Promotion was confirmed by beating runners-up Potton and a 2-2 draw with 10-man Thrapston Town just a few days later proved enough to kick off their championship celebrations.

Ollie Maltby’s prolific form was not a surprise, having got 62 goals last season.

Liam Ogden, Josh Smith and Andrew Tidswell reached double figures for goals and assists.

The majority of the squad had come up last summer from the Peterborough and District League.

Player-manager Ian Dunn and assistant Allan Ross receive a monthly award from UCL chairman John Weeks

More quality was added to Pinchbeck’s promotion challenge when Tidswell and Aaron Eyett were signed.

Player-manager Ian Dunn and assistant Allan Ross got what they deserved for hard work off the pitch as well.

How many management teams in Division One were watching other matches and putting together plans every week of the season?

They earned plenty of credit for guiding this group to a great achievement.

PINCHBECK UNITED

OVERALL RECORD

P42 W29 D9 L4 F109 A45

HOME

P22 W 15 D4 L3 F66 A25

AWAY

P20 W14 D5 L1 F43 A20

APPEARANCES

Maltby 39, Wright 33 (+3 sub), Jack Smith 31, Tidswell 30 (+1), Ogden 29 (+4), Gordon 27 (+9), Josh Smith 25 (+9), Bishop 25 (+5), A Murrell 25 (+2), Shipley 25 (+1), Swan 22 (+2), Gardner 21 (+1), Brooks 19 (+2), Sergeant 17 (+5), Dunn 15 (+12), Eyett 14, Lovelace 9, Buzas 8 (+9), Martin 8, Kingston 7 (+6), Edwards 6 (+3), Panting 4 (+2), B Murrell 4 (+1), Bisset-Clarke 3 (+3), Withers 3, Eyes 2 (+6), Lawrence 2 (+1), Lawe 2, Ross 2, Kisla 1 (+8), Havard 1 (+1), Robinson 1 (+1), Cox 1, A Smith 1, Ramos (+5), Shackleton (+4), Easey (+2).

GOALS

Maltby 36, Ogden 12, Tidswell 12, Josh Smith 10, Dunn 6, Eyett 5, Kingston 5, Sergeant 5, Shipley 4, Bishop 3, Edwards 3, Buzas 2, Wright 2, Bisset-Clarke 1, Brooks 1, A Murrell 1, Shackleton 1, Jack Smith 1, Withers 1.

RED CARDS

Brooks 3, Edwards 1, Gordon 1.

BIGGEST WIN

Home – 10-1 v St Andrews (KO Cup), September 2. Away – 5-2 v Blackstones, September 13.

BIGGEST DEFEAT

Home – 5-1 v Holbeach United (FA Vase), September 8. Away – 2-1 v Buckingham Town, August 19.

RECORDS

9 successive wins, 2 defeats, 28 unbeaten.