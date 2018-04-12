FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United’s final push for promotion

Three points in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash would clinch a second successive promotion for Pinchbeck United.

Victory over second-placed Potton United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field would also put the Knights one point away from the championship.

Pinchbeck are unbeaten in 22 games during their first season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “It would be great to get the job done on Saturday.

“We must apply ourselves properly again but we seem to relish these big games.

“We’ve done particularly well against teams around us so we can back ourselves to get three more points – although Potton are looking to make it 10 league wins in a row.

We must apply ourselves properly again but we seem to relish these big games. Ian Dunn

“They had a little wobble when we won there 3-0 at the end of 2017 then a couple of weeks later they lost 4-0 at Raunds Town. Since then, Potton have been the form team alongside ourselves.

“If we win, Potton and Lutterworth Town could only finish level on 81 points but they play each other next week so they can’t both catch us.

“Ideally, we would have taken a least one point at Irchester United on Tuesday night to set up Saturday’s game.

“I saw photographs of standing water on the pitch but I think they called it off too early.

“They were also talking about the start of the cricket season at the same venue but we still need to play this game.”