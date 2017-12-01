FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United hoping to keep up winning form

Pinchbeck United are sitting pretty six points clear at the top of the league – but manager Ian Dunn knows he can’t take anything for granted.

Seeking consecutive promotions, the Knights have adapted well to their new ‘home’ at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

On Saturday, they travel to Melton Town who sit in 13th place and have fewer than half the amount of points Pinchbeck have collected - but the experienced Dunn knows it won’t be an easy game.

“We have had some decent results but we can’t take any game lightly,” he said.

“The players have learned that lesson the hard way and they are working very hard every game, putting in some great performances.

“Saturday is only the halfway point of the season – we have to keep putting in the performances for the next few months over the winter when it’s on heavy pitches.

“We have to keep the momentum going and we have to hope for that little bit of luck with injuries and suspensions as well as keeping that consistency.”

Josh Smith, Ollie Maltby and Liam Ogden were on target in Saturday’s dismissal of Buckingham Town and Dunn will be looking for the same kind of dominance to extend their eight-game winning run.