FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United denied by last-gasp leveller

Pinchbeck United conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in their first game since being crowned champions.

The Knights took a first-half lead through Tom Sergeant at Alfred Street on Tuesday night.

But Irchester United hit back to take a point against a side showing six changes from the line-up which took the title at Thrapston Town eight days earlier.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “They scored in the fifth minute of stoppage-time but it was probably a fair result.

“We set up to be difficult to beat and tried to play on the counter-attack.

“We did well in horrible conditions. They pressed us until the end and deserved a goal.”

Pinchbeck are likely to be under strength again for the rearranged trip to bottom-of-the-table Stewarts & Lloyds Corby on Thursday night as they look to extend the unbeaten run to 26 games.

The fixture was called off last Saturday due to a power failure.

Dunn added: “The squad will be similar because it’s difficult when the game was arranged at short notice.

“We were prepared to get changed in the car park last weekend and now we’ve got to go there by calling up any players who are available to help us out.

“We’ve got to fulfil this fixture but, at the age of 37, I’m not looking forward to a second game in 48 hours, then another on Saturday!

“Thankfully we got over the line in terms of winning the championship last week.

“We knew this was coming with players being unavailable due to other commitments. We didn’t expect to be playing three away games this week.”

The Knights are away to third-placed Lutterworth Town at the weekend.

The final game of the season is on Tuesday at home to Harrowby United when fans can pay what they want.

The Division One trophy will be on show at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.