FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United boss earns monthly award

Pinchbeck United assistant boss Allan Ross says the management team are “like pilots”.

The Knights are flying high at the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One which saw manager Ian Dunn named manager of the month for the first time this season.

Ross said: “If anything Ian and I are like pilots – we take the players on a journey and they take everything we say on board.”

The Knights are seven points clear with a game in hand over second-placed Raunds Town after an undefeated December that included five victories.

Ross said: “Ian works very hard and is on the job every day. It is thoroughly deserved, the league table and our recent results do not lie.

“If anything, I am surprised that he has not won the award already this season!”

Saturday’s scheduled trip to Lutterworth Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Knights are back in action next weekend at Olney Town, who won 5-1 at Stewarts & Lloyds last time out.