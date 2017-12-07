FOOTBALL: Pinchbeck United aim to take winning run into double figures

Have your say

Player-manager Ian Dunn has praised the attitude and effort of Pinchbeck United’s squad after the first half of the season.

The Knights are six points clear at the top of the Division One table in their first-ever season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

The winning run will hit double figures if they pick up maximum points again.

Pinchbeck will be back in action at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday against Huntingdon Town.

Dunn said: “At the half-way stage, we’ve got 45 points and in an ideal scenario we would double that over the next 19 games.

“Since the early stages, we have been on a fantastic run and we’re very happy.

“We were disappointed to come away with a goalless draw from Huntingdon on the opening weekend.

“Their squad has changed since then so, unusually, we are going into the unknown.

“They are probably not as strong as ourselves but we’ll need to match their effort.

“We have a great dressing room with togetherness in this group of players.

“They are really up for this title fight and they will make sure they don’t slip up.

“On the management side, it makes life a little easier when the players are backing each other like that.”

Andrew Tidswell and Liam Ogden are set to miss out on Saturday but Edgaras Buzas and Tom Sergeant should be back in the squad.

Luke Gardner (groin) is a fitness doubt.

Former Pinchbeck pair Corey Kingston and Herbie Panting are likely to be part of Huntingdon’s line-up.