FOOTBALL: ‘Pay what you want’ to watch champions

Pinchbeck United will parade the championship trophy at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tonight.

The Knights’ will finish 13 points clear at the top of the table if they win the last game of the season against Harrowby United.

The fixture is ‘pay what you like’ as a ‘special thank you’ to supporters.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We will parade the trophy at half-time for fans to have photographs and also have a presentation after tonight’s game.

“Although our admission prices are cheaper anyway, we have attracted decent crowds and it would be nice to finish the season with a bigger attendance.”

Pinchbeck will play again at the Sir Halley Stewart Field next season foloowing promotion.

Their unbeaten run was extended to 27 games on Saturday as Dunn and Ollie Maltby secured a 2-1 victory at Lutterworth Town.

Dunn added: “Hopefully, all the group who were involved this season will play tonight in our final game.

“We knew last summer that we needed a squad of 18 to 20 as players would miss games.

“Some were disappointed at times when they didn’t play but we stuck together.

“We strengthened when we were doing well by bringing in Aaron Eyett as well.

“We expected to compete and at the start of the season, we would have been happy to finish in the top six.

“In December, we were in the title race and it became difficult to bring in younger lads on loan just for minutes on the pitch.

“We will be playing at the Sir Halley Stewart Field again next season and I’ve spoken to Spalding United about how we can work together.

“Hopefully, we can use a few of their under-21s to bridge the gap to first-team football.”